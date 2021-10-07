Africa: Nearly 94 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

"Urgent, ambitious and transformational action" needed to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and boost health delivery systems - statement from the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, established by the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

As of October 7, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 8,365,251 while over 93,782,194 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 212,884 and 7,663,772 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,908,768 and 87,981 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 936,963 ), Tunisia ( 709,001 ), Ethiopia ( 351,338 ), Libya ( 343,932 ), Egypt ( 309,135 ) and Kenya ( 250,510 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

