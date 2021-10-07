Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Duped Us$83k in a Botched Car Deal

A Harare man has today appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi accused of duping President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son Sakhile Mnangagwa in a botched car deal.

According to the state, the accused person, Farai Chitagu was in 2020 given US$83 390 by Sakhile Mnangagwa who is the complainant as payment for purchase of three 15 ton truck horses, one C class Mercedes Benz and a fork lift as well as various motor spares.

The court further heard that in January 2021, the accused person delivered two 15 ton truck horses valued at US$20 614.00 and promised the remaining order claiming that the shipment could not being done at once.

It is alleged that Mnangagwa tried to contact the accused person without no luck until his arrest.

Resultantly, Mnangagwa lost US$67 776.00 and nothing has been recovered.

However, the accused person is denying the charges saying that the deal was between Mnangagwa and his business associate, Tafadzwa Choto.

Magistrate Mangosi postponed the matter to Thursday 7 October 2021 for bail ruling.