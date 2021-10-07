Nigeria: Osinbajo to Attend UN Climate Change Conference

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari tomorrow at a series of meetings hosted by the United Nations ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference also known as COP 26.

The conference is to hold later this month, from October 31st to November 12th in Glassgow, Scotland in the United Kingdom.

A statement by spokesman to the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, explained that the meetings to be held in London this Friday, would focus on the issues around a just and equitable energy transition towards the attainment of the global target of Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

Osinbajo, who had spoken earlier at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy had been articulating the federal government's view that as the international community proceeds towards the Net-Zero emissions target, there was the need to ensure that the transition was just and equitable taking into consideration the status of developing nations like Nigeria who would still depend on gas projects in the period of the transition.

There has been concerns expressed by developing countries like Nigeria that the plan -(being a part of the Net-Zero emissions target) -to defund gas projects by a number of developed countries and certain multilateral agencies could rub developing countries like Nigeria wrongly, especially as such countries only contribute very minimal percentage of the fossil fuel emissions.

Akande confirmed that the VP would be representing the President at the event being organised by UN Energy this weekend in London.