Malawi: Chakwera for Inclusivity

6 October 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Isaac Jali

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has assured the deaf community in the country that his administration will ensure there is total inclusivity of deaf people.

Dr Chakwera said already more teachers are being trained.

He was speaking on Wednesday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) during the commemoration of the International Day of Sign Languages.

"Sign language should not be regarded as a favour, but a human right hence the need to break the communication barrier for the deaf community to fully participate in national development," said the Malawi leader.

The Malawi leader, therefore, ordered that all institutions - public or private such as health facilities, and television stations should have sign language interpreters to facilitate communication.

Dr Chakwera further said he will fully support the publishing of the first-ever sign languages dictionary.

