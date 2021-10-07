Sudan: Security Forces Search Khartoum Neighbourhood for Terrorists' Weapons

Khartoum — On Wednesday, Jabra in southern Khartoum again witnessed heavy deployment of security forces searching the neighbourhood.

They cordoned off the neighbourhood from the northern direction and prevented people from entering or leaving the area.

According to a statement by the security forces, a number of weapons and explosives were found, that are reportedly belonging to an with Islamic State cell.

Witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga that heavily armed forces in armoured filled the streets of Jabra yesterday morning. The forces raided a building in Block 18 near the Jabra Koran School, where weapons and explosives were found.

Last week, 15 suspects were detained during raids on a terrorist cell affiliated with Islamic State in Jabra and in El Azhari in southern Khartoum. Five security officers and a vehicle driver were killed. Another officer was injured.

On Monday, Jabra again witnessed firefights between security forces and the remaining terrorist suspects. A Special Forces soldier was killed and three others were injured. Four suspects were shot dead, and two others sustained bullet wounds.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Central Leadership Council for Freedom and Change affirmed its support of the fight against terrorism, but criticised the way the military handled the case and ignored "civil governance institutions at the highest levels".