Somalia: PM Roble Thanks the Amir of Qatar for the Support

7 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

DOHA [SMN] - The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Tuesday at his Amiri Diwan office with Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop and strengthen them, besides discussing the latest developments in Somalia.

The Somali prime minister thanked the Amir for Qatar's efforts and its permanent support for the Somali people.

A number of topics of common interest were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani.

