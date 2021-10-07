Namibia: 12 Athletes to Participate At Esports World Championships in Israel

6 October 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Twelve esports athletes from Namibia will participate in four game titles offered at the Esports World Championships slated for Eilat, Israel, in November, the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) announced this week.

The squad was selected following their triumph against other countries in the Global Regional Games finals held in September.

The athletes to participate in the world championships are: In CS: GO, Namibia will be represented by Andries 'Fluye' Wahl (captain), Ezee 'TheEzZ' Viljoen, Ilario 'NoWher3' Izaks, Pieter 'P9T' Kok, and Talon 'Shackles' Izaks.

For DotA2 the southwestern African nation will be represented by Franlo 'FreyTiX' Meyer, Jürgen 'Phycodamage' Teichert, Mauro 'PoRRa07' Teles, Paul 'APoC' Bingel, and Francois 'AllGoodNamesRGone?' Rautenbach, while Matias 'Kandali' Fillemon will participate in Tekken 7 and Rashaad 'Jinx' Matjila will engage in eFootball PES.

"2021 has been an exceptional year for Namibian Esports as this is the most athletes Namibia has ever had participating in IESF's Esports World Championship," said NESA spokesperson, Andra van Schalkwyk, adding that Namibia is the African country with the most teams qualifying for the world tournament.

Van Schalkwyk meanwhile extended congratulations to each of the athletes and wished them the best ahead of their challenge.

