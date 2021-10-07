Namibia: Villager Killed in Buffalo Shooting Accident

7 October 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — A 38-year-old man tragically died Tuesday morning after he was shot allegedly by an environment ministry official who was attempting to put down a buffalo calf along the Kavango River.

The unfortunate event occurred at Shinyungwe village in the Ndiyona constituency of Kavango East region.

According to preliminary reports, a bullet caught and wounded villager Katiki Patrick Haushiku who at the time had sought cover between the reeds along the Kavango River.

The victim initially sustained serious injuries to the abdomen and waist before he was rushed to the Nyangana district hospital where he succumbed upon arrival.

"The shooting was on Tuesday morning around 11h30 at the Shinyungwe floodplains area," said Kavango East crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

According to the police, community members reported seeing a buffalo calf in their cattle herd in the past few days.

The matter was since reported to the environment ministry for intervention.

"The ministry acted to the report to secure the situation by deploying the team which consisted of Namibian Defence Force (NDF) special forces. In the process of tracking the very buffalo calf, they managed to trace it and shot it with the G3 rifle," said Kanyetu.

"One of the bullets penetrated through and struck a member of the community in the eastern direction who was believed to have been hiding behind the thick reeds."

According to Kanyetu, the suspected official is yet to be arrested as police investigations continue. The environment ministry yesterday promised to issue a statement on the matter. However, at the time of going to print yesterday, New Era had not seen the statement.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X