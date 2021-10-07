Uganda: Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana's Bail Application Referred to Principal Judge

The High Court in Masaka has informed the lawyers of two MPs; Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) that it's not ready to handle the bail application.

The MPs applied for a fresh bail on Monday listing 11 grounds for their release.

These include; suffering from grave illness incapable of adequate medical treatment and attention while in prison, having fixed places of abode, and are willing to abide by the bail terms, among others.

In his affidavit to support the bail application, Mr Ssewanyana contends that on September 3, he received criminal summons through the Speaker of Parliament from the CID requiring him to appear at Masaka police for questioning over the Masaka killings.

He adds that they were later charged before Masaka Chief Magistrate's Court with murder and attempted murder for which they applied and were released on bail.

"On September 23, upon fulfilling the bail terms, the first applicant (Ssewanyana) was released from Kigo prison but immediately after stepping out of the gates, a Toyota Hiace, commonly known as drone, intercepted him and more than five military personnel jumped out and bundled him inside the drone and whisked him to an unknown place," court records show.

The court records add: "In a similar turn of events on September 27, upon fulfilling bail terms, the second applicant (MP Ssegirinya) was released from Kigo prison but was unfortunately, intercepted by security operatives and driven recklessly away in a drone."

Upon their re-arrest, the lawmakers were later charged with one more count of murder, also arising from their alleged participation in the Masaka killings.

However, the court that was expected to give a date for the hearing of the fresh bail application on Wednesday, told MPs' lawyers to engage the Principal Judge Dr Flazian Zeija and see how the matter can be handled.

"We have been informed that we shall have a meeting with the High Court judge Victoria Nakintu Katamba and the registrar Agnes Nkonge Thursday to see whether the principal judge will decide the fate of the bail application of our people," Mr Musa Matovu, one of the lawyers representing the MPs, said on Wednesday.

The development comes at a time when President Museveni has renewed his decade-long bid to scrap bail for suspected capital offenders.

Charges

The MPs now face four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of terrorism, and aiding and abetting of terrorism.

The charging of the MPs afresh frustrated their earlier release on bail, where they had paid Shs20m each and their securities, Shs100m not cash.

They are currently on remand at Kigo Prison until October 13 when they are expected to return at the Masaka Chief Magistrate's Court presided over by Mr Charles Yeteise for further mention.