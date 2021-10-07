Uganda: Govt Commits to Rehabilitate Traditional Schools

Government has reiterated its commitment to rehabilitate traditional schools across the country.

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni made the announcement yesterday during the commissioning of the newly rebuilt Corby House (Block B) dormitory at Gayaza High School in Wakiso District.

On March 6, 2020, fire gutted the dormitory. Fortunately no one died in the fire.

The reconstruction, which cost more than Shs898 million, was fully funded by government and carried out by Infracon Uganda Ltd.

Ms Museveni said Gayaza, like many other schools across the country, is in dire need of rehabilitation.

"I am pleased to inform you that the Ministry of Education and Sports has plans to renovate and rehabilitate traditional schools," she said.

Government last year reportedly earmarked Shs15.8b to aid 62 secondary schools countrywide in a bid to increase access to education.

Ms Museveni also urged teachers and parents to be patient as government plans to safely reopen schools next year.

"We shall soon announce the selection dates for Senior One and Five and a comprehensive calendar will also be released so schools and parents can prepare adequately," she said.

She, however, encouraged stakeholders in the sector to embrace e-learning.

Ms Museveni also revealed that the Ministry of Finance was directed by President Museveni to raise Shs2.2b for the construction of the Gayaza High School's perimeter wall which will soon be disbursed.

This was after Ms Robina Kizito Katongole, the head teacher of Gayaza High School, decried the institution's porous boundary.

"In light of the school's safety, security and protection of the land from neighbouring grabbers, the school suffers very porous boundaries," she said.