Tanzania: Govt Sets Aside 50bn/ - for Kilwa Modern Fish Port

THE government has set aside 50bn/- to be spent on construction of a modern fishing port in Kilwa District, Lindi region, as part of efforts to promote the fishing sector in the country.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa made the statement yesterday here, saying the project is part of government's effort to promote fishing sector and in turn, raise living standards of people in the region.

He said upon completion, the state-of-art port will handle and oversee the management of the country's coastal and marine resources and modernise fishing industry in the Southern Zone.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has dedicated her efforts in serving Tanzanians ... she has approved a total of 50bn/- to be used in the construction of this fishing port in Kilwa district. This is big project that will improve lives," added the Premier.

He further said the scheme has been endorsed by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Development, Ministry of Works and Transport, as well as the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

Mr Majaliwa, who is in Lindi region for a five day work visit, also asked residents of Kilwa District to make better use of the upcoming project, by developing business plots to guarantee accommodations of facilities and people upon its completion.

"Those who have secured land within the district should start developing it, because upon completion of the port project... visitors who will be coming here, will need accommodation in terms of hotels and other facilities," he suggested

Upon completion, the project will also play a crucial role in increasing revenue collections for Kilwa, whose current annual collections stands at an average of 5bn/-.

In a related development, Mr Majaliwa asked officials in Kilwa District to be creative and utilize the available opportunities in raising revenue collections in the area.

He said, as the central government keeps on allocating the budget for development projects in the Local Government Authorities (LGAs), it's crucial for them to come up with efforts aimed at raising their revenues.

"There are a lot of opportunities which are yet to be utilized here, you have to be creative and make better use of all the resources available," he pointed out.

In another development, the Prime Minister suspended three revenue collections officers in Kilwa District over involvement in the loss of revenues in the council.

Suspended officials are Mr Bahaye Shilungushela, Mohamed Samadu and Ally Kinyonge.

"Kilwa is a giant council in terms of revenue collections, the government will never tolerate any form of theft... we shall continue taking strong measures against those who will temper with public funds," he said.

Earlier, the Lindi Region Commissioner Zainab Telack briefed the Premier that they have been improving in revenue collections, adding, "Improving revenue collections in all councils within the region has been among my top priorities, we shall continue working on it."