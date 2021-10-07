Nigeria: Eko On Show - Davido, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Others Set to Thrill, As Lagos Celebrates Nigeria's Independence

Lagos State Government has announced a special live festival to commemorate Nigeria's Independence.

The event which is scheduled to hold on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos will feature some of the nation's finest musical artists, dancers and fashion designers.

Dubbed 'Eko on Show', the free variety performance will present a music concert, fashion shows, a dance production, and a tantalising array of food and drinks.

The festival will be headlined by music superstars Davido, Tiwa Savage, Teni and D'Banj; veteran acts Dede, Kwam 1 and Shina Peters; and teenage sensation Ayra Starr.

Dance enthusiasts can look forward to a spectacular performance created by Kaffy Kreative Agency and a spirited performance by celebrated drummer Ara. Fashion lovers will be delighted by collections from top designers, featuring Lanre da Silva and Beth Models, and a special segment from Nike Art Gallery, curated by Azuka Ogujiuba.

The Hon. Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said, "This event is designed to raise the spirits of Lagosians, to give them inspiration, and to entertain them with the rich and vibrant culture of Lagos and its people. Entertainment, fashion and food are huge drivers of the state's economy - they embody the spirit of our independence and have helped Nigerian culture to make its mark on the world."

For a lucky 500 guests, a wide variety of amazing food and drink will be available all evening in the hospitality area, curated by Eat Drink Lagos. Sponsors include Pepsi, courtesy of Seven-Up Bottling Co., and Orijin from Diageo PLC.

To maintain strict COVID-19 protocols, tickets will be allocated by invitation only to a guest list from across Lagos society. The gates at Muri Okunola Park will open at 2:00 pm and the show will run from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Vanguard News Nigeria