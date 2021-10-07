Kenya: Oscar Osir Named Impala Coach

Former Kenya Sevens and 15s international Oscar Osir is the new Impala Saracens Rugby Club head coach.

Impala Saracens Rugby Club vice chairman Charles Mbogo said in a statement dated October 5, 2021 that Osir, who has been the club's 15s backs coach and sevens head coach, took charge from October 1, 2021.

Osir takes over from Mitch Ocholla for the new 2021/22 season.

Ocholla has been with the team for two seasons. Impala finished ninth in the 2021 Kenya Cup season that featured 11 teams and fourth during the 2019/2020 regular season.

Mbogo said Osir takes charge from October 1 and will be reporting to the Club's executive committee.

"We write with reference to the appointment of Oscar Osir as the Impala Rugby Club Head Coach effective 1st October 2021 reporting directly to the Impala Club committee.

"As part of his roles and duties, he shall be tasked with the coordination and coaching of all matters relating to competitions, leagues, and any other engagements involving all teams," said Mbogo.

Mbogo, on behalf of Impala Saracens Rugby Club, wished Osir success in the role as they rebuild into the new season.

Osir joined Mwamba in 1994 and later moved to KCB Rugby Club then Impala where he became a winger.

In 2005, Osir was signed by English second tier side, Penzance and Newlyn and went on to retire from the sevens games in 2005 but continued to play for Kenya 15s.

Osir was appointed as Kenya Sevens team manager in 2008, a position he served until 2011 when Kenya Rugby Union disbanded the Kenya Sevens technical bench.