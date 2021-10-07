South Africa: Anglo American Platinum Selects Preferred Supplier to Build 100MW Solar Plant At Limpopo Mine

analysis

Another ray of sunshine has emerged in the South African mining sector's green energy drive.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Wednesday announced it has selected the Pele Green Energy-EDF Renewables South Africa consortium as the preferred supplier to build a 100MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant at its cash-spinning Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo.

Amplats is a unit of Anglo American, which has a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040. South African companies can now build self-generation units of up to 100MW to reduce their reliance on unreliable Eskom and move the needle away from coal, a fossil fuel linked to climate change. And at Limpopo latitudes there is no shortage of sunshine.

Pele Green Energy is a leading independent power producer, while Amplats said EDF Renewables South Africa "has global expertise in renewable energy technologies such as wind, solar PV and battery storage".

There are other environmental dividends at play here aside from cutting the industrial umbilical cords to the belching coal plants of Eskom, which a new report has found to be the most polluting power company in the world.

"We are particularly excited about the prospect of using plentiful solar energy to produce green hydrogen at Mogalakwena, as...