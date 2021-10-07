Angolan President, UN Representatives Discuss Peace in CAR

Luanda — Peace and stability in the Central African Republic (CAR) dominated the meeting the Angolan President of the Republic João Lourenço held with the United Nations secretary-general's representatives on Wednesday in Luanda.

Speaking to the press, the representatives of the UN Secretary General for Central Africa (UNOCA), François Lounvény Fall, and of UN Mission for the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Mankeur Ndiaye, praised the commitment of the Angolan statesman to the search for peace in that country.

François Lounvény Fall stated that the meeting served to extol President João Lourenço's efforts for peace in CAR and in the Great Lakes Region.

He said that the local situation and ways to implement the roadmap for peace and lasting national reconciliation in CAR had been evaluated.

Mankeur Ndiaye explained that the roadmap for the ceasefire should involve the cantonment of rebel forces, the collection of weapons and the search for funding, being monitored by the UN and regional representatives.

At the regional and international forums, including at the UN, Angolan president João Lourenço backs the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic.

João Lourenço has also encouraged the promotion of dialogue between the different political forces of the CAR to work on achieving peace and stability in that Central African country.