South Africa: Happy 90th Birthday Archbishop Desmond Tutu!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his warmest congratulations to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who celebrates his 90th birthday today.

The President wishes the globally renowned former Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town and Johannesburg, 1984 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission a happy birthday in the company of his family and friends.

The President paid tribute to Archbishop Tutu for his role as a fighter in the cause for human rights, for equality and for social justice in the 59 years since his ordination.

"You continue to remind us that fellowship, solidarity, charity and compassion for the vulnerable are values common to us all, and we should strive to live by them each day," President Ramaphosa said in a written message to the Archbishop.

"We are further reminded that taking up the struggle for equality and social justice is not the responsibility of only government, civil society organisations or the clergy, but of us all," the President said.

He expressed his deep regard to Archbishop Tutu for a life that has been well-lived in honesty, integrity, fearlessness and service to humanity in South Africa and globally.

President Ramaphosa acknowledged the moral and ethical guidance Archbishop Tutu has provided to the nation after liberation.

"At times when we have found ourselves losing our way, you have taken us well to task. For nearly three decades, yours has been a voice of conscience, guiding us and motivating us to do better by our people," President Ramaphosa said.

The President also wished Archbishop Tutu good health and fellowship and companionship with those close to him.