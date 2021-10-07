Uganda: MPs Grill IGP On Bail, Rearrest of Legislators

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, was yesterday grilled by legislators on Parliament's Committee of Defence and Internal Affairs over the ruthless rearrest of Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Mr Ochola was in Parliament to respond to the matters relating to budgetary performance, continuous power blackouts, and water shortages in the various police barracks across the country, among other concerns.

The MPs led by Ms Rose Mary Nyakikongolo (Sheema District Woman MP), asked the IGP to explain who exactly rearrested Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya.

Mr Ochola, however, declined to respond and referred the question to the deputy Director Criminal Investigations Department, Mr Paul Kato.

Mr Kato didn't reveal the security agencies involved in the rearrest but promised to find out more about those involved.

Ms Nyakikongolo then ruled that they give the police time to get the names of those involved in the rearrest of the two legislators, which they will present to the committee at a later time.

Similarly, the police leadership was pressed by the Shadow Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr Abdallah Kiwanuka, to state its position on the ongoing debate on bail.

In response, with clearance by the IGP Ochola, police spokesperson Fred Enanga told lawmakers that the Force had undertaken consultations on the matter.

Mr Enanga told MPs that Mr Ochola tasked police's director of human rights to review police position regarding accused persons and suspects that are perceived to be dangerous to the community.

However, Mr Theodore Ssekikuubo (Lwemiyaga County MP) insisted that the police should be neutral.

"You cannot assume the position of us as politicians. For you, you remain law enforcers and follow the law as it is given to you. But when you start contemplating on amending the law, it worries," Mr Ssekikuubo said.

He added: "Yours is to enforce the law. Whether people are dangerous follow them through the law to the judicial process."