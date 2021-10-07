Liberia: National Transit Authority Bus Accident Claims Six, Injures Nine On Monrovia-Ganta Highway

Zeanzue — The National Transit Authority (NTA) has confirmed the death of six people in an accident involving one of its buses on the Monrovia-Ganta highway on Tuesday.

In a press release, the government's public transport entity said several other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The NTA management said the accident occurred at about 12:00 noon around Zeanzue in Bong County on the ever-busy highway. "The accident involved a bus belonging to the entity with plate number 1538," NTA management said in a press release.

The NTA management further stated that the accident involved 68 persons, with six killed and more than nine persons got injured.

The corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Phebe Hospital, while the survivors were receiving treatment at the same hospital, NTA management said.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Division of the Bong County Police Detachment said the cause of the accident could be traced to speed violation on the part of the commercial bus driver.

The police added that the commercial bus lost control due to excessive speeding and skidded off the road.

The police said that clearing of obstruction caused by the crash by NTA officials, other sister agencies and residents of Zeanzue had been completed.

The police stressed the need for caution, saying that all hands must be on deck to ensure that lives were not lost due to carelessness on the road.

While advising motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations, the police assured that they would continually be committed to creating a safer motoring environment.