Liberia: NaFAA Unveils Japan's Donation - Four Hundred and Twenty Yahama Outboard Motor Engine to Equip Liberia's Fishermen

Monrovia — Liberia National Fisheries and Aquaculture (NaFAA) has received 420 Japanese Yamaha outboard motor engines from the Government of Japan through the intervention of President George Weah to upgrade fishermen from canoe peddling fishing to motorized fishing.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Augustine Manoballah, NaFAA's Deputy Director General for Administration said the gesture was in fulfillment of the promise made by the Japanese Government during President Weah's visit to Japan.

Mr. Manoballah said the 420 outboard motor engine received by NaFAA will be distributed on October 23, 2021 in Grand Bassa County to people with peddling canon as the government's way to ensure and uplift the capacity of people that are been engaged with peddling canon over the years.

"This Government has taught it wise to upgrade fishermen from fanti canoe to outboard motor engine canon to improve their fishing level and enhance their income generation," he said.

"The President was able to engage the people of Japan in 2019 and made an appealed to the Japanese Government and they agreed to provide Liberia 600 pieces of outboard motor engine to Liberia".

These engines, he said are in different categories ranging from four-horse power up to fifteen-horse power. The first 420 pieces of the 600 outboard motor engine and the remaining will be in country early next year, he said.

He revealed that President Weah is expected to launch the distribution of the outboard motor engine project on October 23, in Grand Bassa County.