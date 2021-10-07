Liberia: LFA Recalled Best Goalkeeper Award From Kanu and Awards Kollie As Best Goalkeeper

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has recalled the men's best goalkeeper award from Nimba Kwado keeper Mohammed Kanu due missed information presented to the committee.

Kanu was named the best goalkeeper at the October 2, award ceremony but after criticism and threats from Heaven Eleven the LFA in a communication said Kanu does not deserve the awat based on statistics.

The Football house in a release on October 6, 2021 however named Heaven Eleven goalkeeper Teddy Kollie as the male best goalkeeper for the 2020/2021 Orange national league.

The LFA also apologized to Nimba Kwado goalkeeper Mohammed Kanu, who was named as the best goalkeeper at the LFA 2021 awards ceremony at the ministerial complex in Congo Town on 2 October, for any inconvenience it may have caused him or the club.

In a letter to the two clubs on 6 October, LFA secretary-general Isaac Montgomery said records from the competitions department showed that Kollie kept the most clean sheets, which was the sole criterion for the winner.

Kollie played 25 games, kept 15 clean sheets and conceded 14 goals in the Orange second division while Kanu played 19 games, kept 12 clean sheets and conceded 12 goals in the Orange first division.

Heaven Eleven were promoted to the Orange first division, having won the Orange second division title in June.

With the Koille now named the best goalkeeper it is still not clear if Heaven Eleven will reconsider their decision not to participate in the upcoming league that kickoff on October 31.