Liberia: Cllr. Cephus Writes Justice Minister Dean, Complains of Death Threats From Some Prominent Liberians

Monrovia — Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus, the Solicitor-General of Liberia has written the Minister Justice Frank Musa Dean, disclosing death threat posed on his life including his family by some prominent individuals in the country.

Cllr. Cephus named former Associated Justice Kabineh Ja'neh, Bishop Kortu Brown of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), Mr. David Farhat, Cllr. Dempster Brown of the Independent Commission of Human Right including the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia Leader Emmanuel Gonqueh as individuals that have continued to put his life at risk.

Cllr. Cephus said in a communication to the Justice Minister Dean of which a copy was send to the Minister of State Nathaniel McGill.

The death threat on the Solicitor General and his family comes after Ellen Cockrum accused him of being involved in the ritualistic killings in the country.

"I am calling your attention to these open threats on my life and members of my family and close relatives and friends, because there seems a divide and rule game being employed and heavily played to apparently frighten you into submission that the plot to remove me as Solicitor-General is not directed at you, or, in fact you are the purported victim whose job as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General is being unduly sought and that this campaign is being fought on your behalf to ensure your personal safety and wellbeing," Cllr. Cephus communication to Minister Dean stated.

According to Cllr. Cephus, it is a well-calculated ploy by what he termed as forces of evil to destabilize the Prosecution Department of the Ministry of Justice and install therein, someone of their liking to the detriment of the Government of Liberia.

Cllr. Cephus further stated that he is not surprised that the campaign against him began to gather pace, and strange bedfellows have started to sow seeds of discords and lies against him and other prominent public officials.

He said, "Without any evidence, recent press statement delivered by the Chairman of the Independent Commission of Human Rights(INCHR), Cllr. Brown, because in his view, there are many alleged mysterious disappearances and deaths of people in the months of July and September 2021, and therefore concluded that an independent inquiry commission be set up to investigate all those who have been falsely named in convict Cockrum's unfounded allegations."

He added: "The genesis of this whole crisis began when I refused as a function of my professional responsibility to allow a corporate dispute over a truck between convict Ellen Cockrum and Ofori Diah to become a criminal matter, and thereby make the state to spend unnecessary time, energy and resources thereon, but instead, advised the parties, that they could revert to civil litigation which has begun at the Civil Law Court."

He also accused former Associated Justice Kabineh Ja'neh of fighting back because of his role as the Lead Manager in his impeachment trial, and subsequent removal.

He claims that Bishop Brown of LCC is having personal hatred for the CDC-led government and using his religious connection to conceal his "mendacious posturing".

He termed David Farhat, as a failed politician that is paying back because he was indicted by him (Cllr. Cephus) in the L$2.6 billion CBL case.

Also, he refers to Cllr. Brown as someone who is purely for a publicity stunt, irrespective of the fact that the allegations are groundless.

"I took the pain to recite the individual roles of each of the groups and reasons behind their campaign of vilification against me, my person, my darling wife, and family to draw your attention to the fact that my life is at risk and therefore to crave your indulgence to address these threats in your capacity as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia, and to provide me with additional security personal," Cllr. Cephus said.

He added: "There are plans by these same groups to incite some youths and women in the Liberian society to stage public demonstrations and demand my unconditional dismissal or resignation as Solicitor-General on accounts of the alleged deaths and disappearances of individuals throughout the country as vividly shown in Cllr. Brown's newspaper article cited inter alia. Today, my family and I live in fear, and can hardly leave our home because of these negative campaigns."