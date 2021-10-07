Liberia: Dennis Wesseh Exits Watanga FC for Freeport FC

7 October 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis Mario Boayue

Monrovia — Former Watanga Fc midfielder Dennis Xavi Wesseh has parted ways with Watanga to reunite with his boyhood club, Freeport FC.

The midfielder has penned down three-seasons for an undisclosed fee with Freeport and is expected to strengthen the Bushrod island based team midfield this season.

Wesseh alias Xavi, won the "fair play player" of the just ended County meet and one of the best midfielders in Liberian football.

According to Freeport FC through a release, "Dennis has returned to the club he supported as a young boy and where he has unfinished business, having been on our books for a long period", the release stated.

The release further mentioned: "the midfielder has signed a three-year contract and will add more creativity to Coach David Paul's squad".

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X