Liberia: Dennis Wesseh Exits Watanga FC for Freeport FC

Monrovia — Former Watanga Fc midfielder Dennis Xavi Wesseh has parted ways with Watanga to reunite with his boyhood club, Freeport FC.

The midfielder has penned down three-seasons for an undisclosed fee with Freeport and is expected to strengthen the Bushrod island based team midfield this season.

Wesseh alias Xavi, won the "fair play player" of the just ended County meet and one of the best midfielders in Liberian football.

According to Freeport FC through a release, "Dennis has returned to the club he supported as a young boy and where he has unfinished business, having been on our books for a long period", the release stated.

The release further mentioned: "the midfielder has signed a three-year contract and will add more creativity to Coach David Paul's squad".