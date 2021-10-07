Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Visits United Arab Emirates

Monroiva — In an effort to extend its diplomatic representation in the Middle East and other parts of the world, the Liberian Government dispatched a five-member high power delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., to workout modalities and finalize agreement on the opening of Liberia's new diplomatic mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Kemayah and delegation on September 29, 2012 in Abu Dhabi, H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs indicated that the Government of the United Arab Emirates has approved of the opening of a new Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in the Gulf country of UAE, noting that Liberia's new Embassy when opened in the UAE will support the desire of the two countries to further deepen bilateral ties and cooperation.

During discussions, Foreign Minister Kemayah extended warm greetings and best wishes; and profound appreciation from His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, and the Government and People of Liberia to the Government and People of the UAE for the approval of the opening of Liberia's new Embassy in the UAE; and spoke of Liberia's relentless commitment to open its new Embassy to enhance the further strengthening of bilateral relationship for the mutual benefits of the two countries and Peoples; stressing that: "in line with the desire, vision and mandate of His Excellency President Weah to protect the interest of the Liberian people at home and around the world, I'm pleased to state that Liberia's new Embassy in the UAE will either open before the end of this year; 2021 or early in the new year 2022". The opening of the new Embassy will enable Liberia and the UAE to actualize their strong desire to further cement diplomatic relations between the two countries at an ambassadorial level.

Foreign Minister Kemayah expressed gratitude to the Government and people of the UAE through Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of the Liberian delegation for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded the Liberian delegation during their official visit to the UAE.

Also, during the meeting; the Governments of Liberia and UAE resolved to finalize discussions; in relation to a bilateral Economic and Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement in the areas of Investment, Agriculture, Fisheries, Transportation, Telecommunications, Infrastructures, real estate/housing and Mining among others to enable the two countries take it to the level of signing before the end of this year during the next visit of Foreign Minister Kemayah, who was invited to do so in November this year.

In another UAE related development, H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia along with his delegation met His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) on September 30, 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Foreign Minister Kemayah also expressed heartfelt thanks and appreciation on behalf of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, and the Government and People of Liberia to the United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development for the development aid being provided to Liberia, praising the Fund's efforts for supporting economic and social development in developing countries worldwide.

"Through this visit, we sought to strengthen our relationship with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and discuss opportunities that have the potential to contribute to building and strengthening priority strategic sectors in Liberia. These sectors will have a direct positive impact on the economy and will help Liberia to achieve its sustainable development goals," Foreign Minister Kemayah noted.

For his part, ADFD's Director General, His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi emphasized that the visit of Foreign Minister Kemayah and his delegation represented an important opportunity to enhance cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Liberia. "Our first project in Liberia was in 2019 to develop social services in the country. We are excited to work together to strengthen our relationship and we look forward to exploring future development projects" ADFD's Director General Suwaidi stressed.

During the meeting with Foreign Minister Kemayah and delegation; H.E. Muhammad Saif Al-Suwaidi pointed out that the importance of ADFD's relationship with many African countries is ADFD's support to key development projects that serve to improve the quality of life for their citizens while contributing to sustainable economic development.

In conclusion, ADFD's Director General assured Liberia's Foreign Minister and delegation that the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development was prepared and ready to support Liberia's reconstruction and development agenda in areas such as Roads Construction, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Social Housing Projects as soon as, and as long as Liberia can submit to the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development proposals for bankable projects.

Foreign Minister Kemayah commended ADFD's Director General Suwaidi, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Government of UAE for the gesture to the Government and people of Liberia; stressing that "Liberia stands ready to consolidate its relationship and partnership with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Government and people of the UAE; and will do so through the relevant Sector Leads of the Liberian Government".

ADFD has financed two projects in Liberia. These projects are serving the social services and renewable energy sectors.

The talks were held on a wide range of issues at the Ministry of State for Foreign Affairs of the UAE and the offices of ADFD in Abu Dhabi, which Liberia's Minister of State Without Portfolio, Hon. Trokon Kpui; Liberia Maritime Commissioner, Hon. Lenn Eugene Nagbe; Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, Hon. Atty. Naomi M. Gray; Mr. Samuel Landi, Consul General, Consulate General of the Republic of Liberia to UAE, among others, participated.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of exploring cooperation in several key areas, including the role of the Fund in supporting the nation's objectives of advancing sustainable economic development.