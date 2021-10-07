Liberia/Cape Verde: Lone Star Battles Blue Sharks of Cape Verde Today in World Cup Qualifiers

Monrovia — Having beaten Central African Republic in Cameroon, Peter Butler's men will be out to pick up maximum points against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in a home match played on foreigner soil Ghana.

The Lone Star of Liberia will continue their journey towards qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar with a fixture against Cape Verde on Thursday October 7,2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana at 1:30PM.

Thursday's match is Liberia's home match but due the ban on the national stadium the match will be played in Ghana.

Lone Star commenced their campaign on a losing note going down to the Super Eagles 2-0 in Lagos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

But Butler's men bounced back stronger in their second match in the group with a hard fought 1-0 away victory over Central African Republic with Kpah Sherman getting the only goal in the match.

Liberia now second in the group with three points from two games and will be hoping to get the needed result to close the gap or overtake the Super Eagles who have six points from two matches.

Victory over the Blue Sharks will brighten Lone Star hope of qualifying for their first World Cup, in Qatar next year.

For their part Cape Verde began their race for a maiden appearance with an impressive 1-1 away draw against the Central African Republic.

Despite taking a 36th minute lead through Julio Tavares inside Stade de la Reunification, they let their hosts restore parity courtesy of Tresor Toropite's effort.

In the second match they surprised Nigeria with an early lead but the super Eagles had to come from behind to beat the Blue Sharks 2-1 away from home.

Butler invited 19 overseas players for the match but three turned down the due to illness and personal reasons.

Justin Salmon, Patrick Weah and Mark Pabai will not be part of the Butler squad.

Despite the pulling out of the three players Lone Star will depend on Kpah Sherman, Oscar Dorley, Terrance Tisdell,

Butler told a pre Match conference that he wants his team to be competitive going into Thursday's match.