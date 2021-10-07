Central Africa: Lake Chad Basin - Consolidating Peace

Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute offered on behalf of the Head of State, a diner to stakeholders of the Third Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum on October 4, 2021.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, on behalf of the President of the Republic offered a diner to participants of the Third Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum which Cameroon hosted from October 4 to 5, 2021. The diner which took place at the Hilton hotel on October 4, 2021, served as a social platform for the consolidation of peace and security within the Lake Chad Basin region plagued by several crisis (security, Covid-19 and climate change).

In a toast to successful regional cooperation, the Prime Minister said the diner and the entire meeting in Yaounde were prove of stakeholders' attachment to humanity. Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute further stated that the opportunities and diversity of the sub region need to be exploited for its development. "President Paul Biya wishes you enjoy your meal and your stay in Cameroon; African's miniature," he stated.

Different dance displays highlighted the cultural peculiarities of Cameroon.

Stakeholders of the Third Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum who were offered the diner, met in Yaounde to assess and analyse the political, civil, security and humanitarian situation in the region. The forum was dedicated to promoting dialogue and provides participants the opportunity to draw lessons on cross-cutting transnational challenges and coordinating joint actions and solutions. The proximity role of the Governors to the population offers them the indispensable role of monitoring the implementation of the stabilisation strategy and other initiatives for peacebuilding and sustainable development within the affected zones. Simply put, Governors and partners met to find solutions to the Boko Haram insurgency, environmental degradation and the outbreak of the coronavirus. They are therefore focused on surmounting the security and economic challenges facing the region. The objective is to ensure that communities regain and own their activities, mobility guaranteed and effective cross-border trade for reginal growth.