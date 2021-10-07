Cameroon: Popularising Special Measures for NW, SW - PM Promises to Dispatch Experts

Chief Dr. Dion Ngute chaired a second session of the execution of Major National Dialogue recommendations in Buea yesterday September 22, 2021.

"The major issue we raised during the second session of the committee to follow up the implementation of the recommendations of the 30 September to 4 October, 2019, Major National Dialogue held in Yaounde is that we need to communicate better all what the Head of State has been doing in the resolution of the crisis especially the special status for the North West and South West Regions. The importance of this special status which some people do not yet understand. As such, we are going back to put it in a more understandable form. We are going to dispatch people to all the nooks and crannies of the North West and South West to broadcast all these positive changes that have taken place in our country including the special status which is a response to all what many persons in the two Regions have been waiting for. In addition, we saw what is being done in the reconstruction of what has been lost in the crisis."

In these words, to the press, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, summarized the work of the second session of the review of the execution of recommendations from the Major National Dialogue which held in Buea yesterday 22 September, 2021, in camera. To review the field work covered this far the Committee, made of representatives from the North West and South West Regions, programmed to present a compendium of Government measures taken to resolve the crisis, presented the outlines of the special status, the economic and social fallout and reconstruction. Interactive discussions were to follow such presentations.

Although the committee held behind closed doors, what the people of the two Anglophone Regions of Cameroon should expect is an imminent tour of all administrative units of both Regions to explain the content and dimensions of the special status accorded Anglophone Cameroon. The inaugural session of the follow up steering committee on 3 September, 2020, held in Yaounde, took stock of the reforms and action taken by Government to resolve the Anglophone crisis and made recommendations to technical Ministries on the need to accelerate such reforms to meet the aspirations of all Cameroonians.

The PM recognized that since the first session, there have been significant progress in responding to the grievances of all Cameroonians particularly those of the South West and North West Regions. To the PM it is a vibrant determination of the Head of State and the Government to quantitatively and qualitatively address the concerns which arose during the holding of the Major National Dialogue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The PM cited in his opening speech as some of the progress made to include the increase in the enrollment of pupils and students in crisis affected areas, the number of academic institutions reopened, the areas of relative security, the restart of economic activities, the steady return of displaced persons to their homes, the gradual collapse of ghost town operations among others. These local successes, he stressed, are matched on the international scene with intense diplomatic activities through which the persistent appeal of Government to neighbours and partners to support incisive action towards reconstruction and economic revival.

Despite these successes, the PM went on, there remains an invading trend of violence and threats of gangs in more elaborate attacks with advance weaponry leading to casualties among security and defence personnel as well as casualty among civil persons. To these, the PM requested that those perpetrating the acts should desist and allow peace to reign.