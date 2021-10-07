Central Africa: Lake Chad Basin - the Way to Stabilisation

The third Governors' Forum of the Lake Chad Basin Commission in Yaounde served to evaluate the state of humanitarian, security situation in the region and chart the way forward.

The Lake Chad Basin region that concerns eight affected areas in Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad and Niger will henceforth witness a great bolster in salvaging solutions to its teething problems following the recommendations and knowledge acquired during the third Governors' Forum that took place in Yaounde on October 4- 5, 2021.

The Lake Chad Basin region has been severely impacted by the Boko Haram insurgency and other related conflicts. The impacts include massive internal and cross-border displacement, refugees, destruction of social fabric and property, human rights abuses, disruption of public services, limited capacity of government institutions. Lake Chad Basin region is also affected by the environmental hazards with the regression of the waters of Lake Chad, problems of cross-border trade and investment and poverty. The Regional Strategy for Stabilisation, Recovery and Resilience of the Boko Haram-affected Areas of the Lake Chad Basin (RSS) was therefore put in place to provide a robust framework for addressing the complex and urgent challenges.

Governors in their third forum assessed humanitarian and security development in the Lake Chad Basin region, progress in the implementation of stabilisation interventions and the contribution of civil society to stabilise the region. They also examined the state of play of the civil-military and humanitarian cooperation, opportunities and challenges for cross-border cooperation and reviewed policy options and alternatives for rehabilitation and reintegration of persons formerly associated with Boko Haram. Speaking to the press, the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Mamman Nuhu said, "The processes for the operationalisation of the Territorial Action Plans (TAP), particularly the mobilisation of funds for the implementation of the long-term stabilisation, should begin in earnest with the Forum." He further stated that, "Ultimately, it is believed that the third Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum would bolster the support and resolve of our national governments towards eradicating terrorism, poverty and underdevelopment in the region."

The present focus is intended to present the context and situation of the holding of the Lake Chad Basin region, the different challenges rocking the region in the security, humanitarian, environmental and economic domains. The Governors of the areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency and the subsequent impacts will present the strategies put in place in their respective countries to counter the challenges and bolster from the Yaounde third Governors' Forum. The chair of the Governors' Forum will also present peace, security and stabilisation perspectives in the region emanating from the Yaounde come together.