Cameroon: Star Building - UN Habitat Executive Director Decorated

7 October 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on October 4, 2021 decorated Maimunah Mohd Sharif with the medal of the Grand Officer of the Order of Valour.

President Paul Biya has recognised the good cooperation between Cameroon and UN-Habitat. It was for this reason that the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute at the Star Building on October 4, 2021 raised the visiting Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Maimunah Modh Sharif to the rank of Grand Officer of the Cameroon Order of Valour in the name of the Head of State, President Paul Biya.

The ceremony on Monday evening came after the UN senior official had had discussions with many cabinet members and also participated in the celebrations marking the World Habitat Day in Yaounde. During the celebrations, she reportedly called on mayors and city managers to accelerate climate change fight by joining global initiative. She is also quoted as having called on, "national governments to include urban actions in their climate plan as they finalise and begin to implement a new round of nationally determined contribution."

