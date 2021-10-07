Cameroon: South West - Secretary General in the World Beyond

7 October 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He died on September 30, 2021 at the General Hospital in Douala and was buried immediately at the Bios des singe Cemetery still in Douala.

Dr. Mohamadou Bachir, Secretary General at the South West Governor's Office until September 30, 2021 when the death took him to the world beyond. Colleagues at the South West Governor's Office said Dr. Mohamadou was at work on Friday September 24, 2021, waxing strong and even received Mbairobe Gabriel, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. The following day, he is said to have complained of ill-health and was rushed to Douala for medical attention after which the inevitable stroke in the early hours of September 30, 2021.

His corpse was laid in the 'Grand Mosque de Bonamoussadi' where Imam Faroh led prayers committing the deceased to Allah. In attendance were South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, colleagues, South West Regional Delegates, sympathisers among others. The corpse buried at 2:20 pm in the Bois des singes cemetery in Douala I Subdivision.

Ngembane Daniel, Inspector General at the South West Governor's Office, said he had a beautiful working relations with his late boss.

Dr. Mohamadou Bachir is a product of the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) where he studied Public Administration. He started work on October 27, 2011 as the First Assistant Senior Divisional Officer for Bui in the North West Region. On July 3, 2017, he was appointed Inspector General at the South West Governor's Office. On September 19, 2018 following a Presidential Decree he was raised to Secretary General in the same institution. He is married and father of two. Dr. Mohamadou born on October 7, 1976 is from Mayo Tsanaga Division in the Far North Region.

