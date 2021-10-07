Nigeria: Govt May Impose State of Emergency in Anambra - Govt

"And you cannot out rule possibilities inclusive of the possibility of declaration or state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order."

The federal government has warned that it may be forced to impose State of Emergency in Anambra State, to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, gave the warning when he fielded questions from State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that concerned parties in Anambra project including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised an alarm over the upsurge in cases of violent attacks on individuals and government facilities in Anambra as the governorship election in the state draws closer.

The minister, however, threatened that the federal government may declare a state of emergency if the security situation in the state did not improve.

According to him, the federal government has the responsibility to sustain the democratic order and will do the needful in terms of ensuring that the election holds in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

"As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order.

"As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties.

"So, within the context of these constitutional obligations, of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is out ruled," he said.

He added that government would certainly do the needful in terms of ensuring that "our elections are held in Anambra in terms of ensuring necessary security is provided, and in terms of ensuring protection is accorded to lives and properties.

"So, what I'm saying in essence, no possibility is ruled out by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our election in Anambra holds," Mr Malami said.

"And you cannot out rule possibilities inclusive of the possibility of declaration or state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order.

"So, our position as a government is; election is going to hold, necessary security in terms of democratic order most certainly prevail for the purpose of this election."

(NAN)