Namibia Makes Vitality Running World Cup Finals

The Namibia team for the Vitality Running World Cup made it to the final four, currently in the Bronze medal position on the first day of the finals.

With over 620,000 sign-ups in this year's tournament and over 2.8 million km already run the race is now on in the final few days (5 October to 10 October) to see which country will be crowned 2021 Vitality Running World Cup winner.

The free to enter, open to all tournament is designed for an environmentally friendly future - participants can run from their front doors tracking each km they run using a free companion app on a smartphone or their wearable tracker - this means, unlike other major events, the Vitality Running World Cup ensures zero participant road and air miles.

Now in its 3rd year, the 2021 tournament is taking place from 21 September to 10 October, every participant who runs 3km in under 30 minutes, will be able to earn points for their country. Over 600,000 participants from around the world have already registered.

Namibia's 2021 country captain is Gabriel Ikena. Each country has a county captain such as Usain Bolt for Jamaica, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill for England and Wayde van Niekerk for South Africa.