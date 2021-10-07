Egypt: CBE Governor Discusses With ADF Chief Promoting Economic Cooperation

7 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Tarek Amer had talks on Thursday with Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi on means of promoting bilateral cooperation in various economic domains, especially funding investment projects.

The talks also tackled the UAE's pioneering efforts that contributed to promoting sustainable economic growth in Egypt.

Amer hailed the great efforts exerted by the UAE - represented by the ADFD - to support economic and financial stability, referring to the deposits injected by the fund into the CBE to be used in funding development projects.

Amer highlighted the economic and legislative reform programs adopted by the Egyptian government to empower the Egyptian economy.

For his part, Al Suwaidi praised the depth of the Egyptian-UAE relations in various domains, adding that the visit by the CBE delegation to the ADFD offers a chance for reviewing means of boosting future cooperation.

He added that the fund contributed - during about 50 years of strategic partnership - to promoting the march of development in Egypt.

He stressed that the fund will proceed with its development role through examining CBE investment opportunities.

