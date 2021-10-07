Egypt Inks Deal With Ihs Towers to Build Communication Towers

6 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has signed a partnership agreement with IHS Netherlands GCC B.V, IHS Netherlands EGY B.V and IHS Holding Limited ("IHS Towers") to build and lease communications towers nationwide.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat among others.

The Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Tuesday5/10/2021 that the partnership aims to construct some 6,000 licensed wireless communication towers over the coming three years through IHS Telecom Towers Egypt SAE, which would be established as per this agreement.

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world.

