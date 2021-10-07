Egypt: First Lady Greets Egyptian People On October Victory

Entissar El Sisi, wife of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, greeted on Wednesday the Egyptian people and the Armed Forces on the 48th anniversary of the October war victory.

On her official page on social media, Egypt's First Lady said tsuch a glorious victory would remain a source of pride for the Armed Forces whose personnel have set the finest examples of sacrifice and heroism.

She paid tribute to Egyptian martyrs who made great sacrifices in this victory, saying this war demonstrated Egyptians' love for their homeland and their constant willingness to sacrifice their souls in defense of its soil.