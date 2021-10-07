Egypt: First Lady Greets Egyptian People On October Victory

7 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Entissar El Sisi, wife of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, greeted on Wednesday the Egyptian people and the Armed Forces on the 48th anniversary of the October war victory.

On her official page on social media, Egypt's First Lady said tsuch a glorious victory would remain a source of pride for the Armed Forces whose personnel have set the finest examples of sacrifice and heroism.

She paid tribute to Egyptian martyrs who made great sacrifices in this victory, saying this war demonstrated Egyptians' love for their homeland and their constant willingness to sacrifice their souls in defense of its soil.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X