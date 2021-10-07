Somalia: Taiwan Donates Oxygen Generators to Somaliland

7 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Taiwan has recently donated a batch of domestically produced oxygen generators to Somaliland, as part of its continued assistance to the self-governing territory in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lou Chen-hwa, the head of Taiwan's mission in Somaliland, presented the oxygen generators to Somaliland's health minister Hassan Mohamed Ali in a ceremony marking the latest donation on Oct. 3.

Receiving the donation, Ali thanked Taiwan for its assistance in improving the resilience of Somaliland's health care system in the wake of the pandemic.

Ali said government officials and medical professionals had praised the quality of Made-in-Taiwan supplies, further promising to utilize the contributions to their fullest in combating the virus.

Direct donations from Taiwan of PPE, PCR machines, antigen rapid tests, PPE, masks, and now oxygen generators have proved a lifeline in the de facto independent territory of 3.5 million people.

"Taiwan has contributed more than 90 percent of COVID-19 supplies to Somaliland," the Republic of Somaliland Representative Office in Taiwan said in a statement issued in response to the latest donation.

