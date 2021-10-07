South Africa: Fourteen Held for Orlando Hostage Drama

The Gauteng Traffic Police Public Transport Intervention Unit has arrested 14 people for allegedly holding public transport operators and passengers hostage in Orlando.

"The suspects are alleged to be members belonging to one of the local taxi associations as well as five of their security personnel," the Gauteng Traffic Police said on Wednesday.

The suspects allegedly held two luxury buses hostage on Tuesday with the assistance of their security personnel, pointing firearms at drivers and passengers and demanded R5 000 from each bus for the release thereof.

The arrested suspects have been detained at Orlando Police station and are expected to face charges relating to the pointing of firearms, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and impersonating the duties of a traffic police officer.

During the arrest, police recovered four rifles, five handguns and live ammunition. Two vehicles that were used in the commission of this crime were also impounded as part of evidence in a court of law.

"Illegal firearms are the largest contributor to serious and violent crimes. The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue with operations such as cordon and searches, roadblocks and vehicle check points with a view to rid Gauteng communities of these weapons," Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

He said the Gauteng Traffic Police would deal decisively with any unbecoming behaviour that continues to threaten the peace and stability of the taxi industry.

"Anyone found terrorizing public transport operators and impersonating the duties of a traffic officer will be severely punished," said Maremane.