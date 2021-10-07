South Africa: Return to Play Campaign Heads to KZN

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow lead the "Return to Play: It's in Your Hands" vaccination social mobilisation campaign at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

The campaign by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is aimed at getting more people vaccinated so that concerts, festivals and sporting events can open up and welcome audiences and spectators.

In a statement on Thursday, the Presidency said the campaign has been on a city-to-city mobilisation to different provinces, in order to harness the influence and appeal of the sporting and creative sectors to South Africans to vaccinate.

This would ensure that those industries are able to fully operate again, thereby contributing to South Africa's economic recovery and reconstruction.

"Deputy President Mabuza is expected to remind the community of eThekwini and KwaZulu-Natal of the major events that have been hosted at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium where spectators came in numbers to be part of soccer matches and music concerts, as well as the potential that COVID-19 Vaccines hold to return us to those glorious days," the Presidency said.

The KwaZulu-Natal leg of the city-to-city social mobilization campaign is the fourth since the launch of the campaign in Gauteng at the FNB Stadium on 8 September 2021.

The campaign has also been to Mpumalanga and North West provinces.