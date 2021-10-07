Namibia: Chatting to Miss and Mr Glitz Namibia 2021

THE annual Miss and Mr Glitz Namibia pageant was held at The Village in Windhoek last Saturday.

Established in 2017, it aims to instil a sense of responsibility in young Namibians to help the less fortunate.

The Namibian recently spoke to the overall winners, Anthony de Rebeira and Kiandra de Villiers.

* Mr Glitz Namibia 2021, Anthony de Rebeira

Tell us a little about yourself?

I was born at Grootfontein. We moved to Zambia when I was only five years old. We also lived in South Africa. This gave me an opportunity to learn about different cultures and make lots of friends. We moved back to Namibia in 2018.

What are your hobbies?

Learning about the latest computer technology and games. I want to be a computer engineer in gaming and program development when I grow up. Computers have always been a big interest for me, I get excited to open up a broken computer.

What are some of your likes and dislikes?

I dislike bullying. Being a victim of bullying myself, I know how it feels to be teased, physically assaulted and always excluded. I therefore try my best to be kind to everyone and defend the helpless. I like visiting the SPCA to play with the animals. I'm always sad to leave them behind. I want to urge the public to adopt pets because those dogs and cats need good homes.

What advice do you have for the youth?

Always be kind and generous. Try your best and you will succeed. Take care of the elderly, they are our history and we are the future.

* Kiandra de Villiers - Miss Glitz

Namibia 2021 Snr Girls Winner

Tell us a little about yourself?

I am 12 years old and was born and raised in Windhoek. When I grow up I would like to become a teacher, because I like working with children.

What are your hobbies?

Modelling, charity work, reading, visiting friends and going to the coast for holidays.

How do you feel about winning?

I'm very happy. It gives me another platform to perform my charities. I also share my charity work on my Facebook page 'Caring Is Sharing with Kiandra de Villiers'.

What are some of your plans for your year?

To be able to supply food and clothing to the less fortunate of our country. The thing I love the most about competing in pageants is that all of them require me to do charity work which is my passion.

What advice do you have for the youth?

If you can dream it and work hard for it you will definitely achieve it. Believe in yourself always.

For the full list of winners, check out Miss Glitz Namibia on Facebook.