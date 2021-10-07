Namibia: ReconAfrica Accused of Destroying Kavango East Houses

A NON-PROFIT organisation says Canadian company ReconAfrica's oil drilling has damaged houses in areas near the company's operations.

Frack Free Namibia (FFN) said this in a statement issued this week in which they attached pictures as evidence of the environmental damage caused by the oil-drilling company.

The organisation asked the minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta to revoke ReconAfrica's environmental clearance certificate.

The Canadian company has since January this year drilled in several parts of the Kavango East region, but its operations have been described as destructive and diverting from its original environmental clearance certificate.

ReconAfrica has denied any wrongdoing.

Frack Free Namibia in the statement said ReconAfrica's 2D seismic surveying uses a large truck to repeatedly thump extremely heavy, accelerated weights onto the ground.

"Residents have reported that the thumping has already caused cracks and permanent structural damage to homes," they said.

The organisation said ReconAfrica has promised that all survey lines would follow existing roads, tracks or paths or already disturbed areas requiring the minimum vegetation clearing.

"These promises were made to the Kavango East region, the San communities and to the government. ReconAfrica has not kept its promises and it's now damaging the environment," the statement read.

The company is in clear violation of its environmental clearance certificate issued on 2 July 2021, the organisation said.

"The environmental clearance certificate must be revoked immediately . . ," it said.

According to Frack Free Namibia, ReconAfrica's environmental impact assessment (EIA) and environmental management plan promised that no new cutlines would be made.

The non-profit organisation said the EIA states that a buffer zone of between 500m and 1km should be established along the survey lines away from schools, clinics or sensitive infrastructure.

ReconAfrica is now being accused of thumping within 30m of homes and fields, as well as cutting new roads without free prior informed consent.

Affected community members were allegedly made to sign documents without any explanation, with no copies of these documents provided to them.

It is alleged that these documents were signed after ReconAfrica's work was already completed.

Frack Free Namibia in its statement also provided pictures of the alleged damage ReconAfrica's truck has caused.

Shifeta on Tuesday said he has not seen the organisation's request.

He, however, said even if the request reaches his office there is nothing he can do.

"I can't cancel the environmental clearance certificate. I don't have the power to do that. Those concerned or raising objections must follow the law based on the Environmental Management Act," he said.

Shifeta said he was not aware of ReconAfrica's alleged violation of the conditions contained in the environmental clearance certificate.

ReconAfrica spokesperson Ndapewoshali Shapwanale yesterday said Frack Free Namibia's allegations are not true.

She said the company's operations continue to be guided by its environmental management plan - a compass to environmental compliance.

Shapwanale said ReconAfrica continues to ensure that 2D seismic data acquisition is undertaken in such a manner that it enhances the company's knowledge of the Kavango sedimentary basin.

"The seismic - in compliance with the environmental management plan and environmental clearance certificate - is on schedule, with approximately 95% of the data acquired and currently being processed," she said.

She denied that ReconAfrica's seismic energy source is an explosive source generated mechanically at ground surface.

Shapwanale said the buffer zone is not 500m, but said this wasn't in the EIA as alleged by Frack Free Namibia.

The Namibian reported in May this year that ReconAfrica may have fraudulently misled investors by misrepresenting its work on the project, according to several experts and allegations in a whistleblower complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).