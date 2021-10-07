Namibia: Namwater Asked to Address Northern Water Woes

Ongwediva — Villagers living between Ongwediva and Ondangwa have appealed to water utility NamWater to repair their dilapidated water pipeline. The community claims that weekly pipe bursts leave them without water for prolonged periods.

Last week, the community at Adolf and surrounding areas were without water for three days following another pipe burst.

Their concern was echoed by Ondangwa Urban constituency councillor Abraham Kaushiweni, who said the concern is genuine as the community often goes without water.

"There is a pipe burst every other week because the pipeline is old. Our people often do not have water. Those who have water tanks at their residences are better off during these water cuts," he added.

In the Ongwediva constituency, which shares borders with Ondangwa Rural, councillor Andreas Uutoni said the area experiences low water pressure, leaving people with no water for most of the day.

The issue of the low pressure stems from time immemorial, but has not been addressed. The affected communities get their water from the Rural Water supply pipeline through its line ministry.

Uutoni stated that in some parts, water only runs in the mornings and evenings.

Stakeholders thus need to come together and see how the matter could be tackled.

"The people are really suffering, and we need to address the problem," he said.

The councillor, therefore, proposed the construction of a water reservoir near Ondangwa so that it caters for communities where water supply is problematic.

"This way, those who want private water take-offs can be connected to the reservoir and have access to water all the time," Uutoni added. Access to water to parts such as Oshinyaadhila One, Two and Three remains a challenge, though.

"Water is not reaching those areas at all. The taps are dry," he said.

Although low water pressure was experienced in other areas, Uutoni confirmed that some villages have since been connected to a different pipeline with the approval of NamWater, and now thus have access to water.

NamWater spokesperson Johannes Shigwedha did not provide any explanation, despite promising to provide feedback on Monday already.