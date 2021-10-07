Namibia: Namfisa Earns Millions From Cash Loans

NAMIBIA'S financial institutions watchdog, Namfisa has earned over N$120 million in levies from microlenders, commonly known as cash loans, over the past three years.

This makes microlenders the regulator's second-biggest source of revenue - about 21% of the N$566 million earned.

What Namfisa earns from these entities is more than what pension funds (5,6%), medical aid funds (2,58%), unit trusts (13%), and long-term insurance (18%) companies pay in levies - despite microlenders having the lowest balance-sheet values.

There are, however, many microlenders, which could explain why these levies are the regulator's lifeblood.

For the 2021 financial year alone, despite the microlending sector recording a contraction in loans, microlenders paid Namfisa over N$43 million in levies.

This was more than all the other industry players, such as pension funds and the stock exchange, paid.

Some 350 microlenders were registered with the regulator at the end of 2020, down from 423 reported for 2019.

These microlenders at the end of last year had 516 970 active loans with a combined value of N$6 billion.

Namfisa says it levies an annual rate equal to 1,03% on the total amount of loans disbursed and this is what brought in the N$43 million up to the end of March this year.

For 2020, the microlenders disbursed loans to the tune of N$4 billion.

The Namibian has received several reports that microlenders have been overextending loans to individuals who are not creditworthy.

This has created a cycle of living on loans - a credit trap many Namibians are unable to escape from.

Namfisa says it has also received such reports and explained that microlenders by law are prohibited from extending loans without affordability assessments conducted.

"The said law further prohibits microlenders from providing a loan to a person who already has an existing loan, unless the affordability assessment of the loan application clearly demonstrates the ability of the loan applicant or borrower to service the additional loan, having regard to all his or her existing obligations," says Victoria Muranda, the regulator's spokesperson.

In the event of microlenders contravening the law, Muranda says the microlender would have been seen as having committed an offence, and would be liable on conviction to pay a fine not exceeding N$500 000, or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, or both.

The microlending space is dominated by Letshego Financial Services Namibia and Entrepo Namibia.

Muranda says during the 2021 financial year, which ended in March this year, 42 unregistered microlenders were reported to their offices.

The reported unregistered entities were directed to refund borrowers, and cease and desist from conducting illegal microlending businesses, she says.

It is not clear whether there were any arrests or fines levied as per the law, she says.

Namfisa has been accused of treating microlenders with kid gloves over time, especially those known to have been actively abusing lending practices.

In June this year, the Bank of Namibia said Namibians borrow too much.

According to the central bank, data for 2021 showed that household debt to disposable income stood at 89,1%.

This means an average Namibian household only has 10% of its disposable income left after servicing debts.

Muranda says the public is encouraged to report unregistered microlenders and those registered, but lending above what is affordable.