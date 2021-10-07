Namibia: 26 Years of Selling Tomatoes

She sits in the shade of a broken umbrella watching people walk past her.

None of them seem to notice her or the box of tomatoes and onions in front of her.

Selma David has been selling tomatoes and onions at this same spot for the past 26 years.

She remembers when she sold her first onion at Tukondjeni Market at Okuryangava. She was only 15 years old.

A few months ago, David celebrated her 39th birthday.

Her children bought her a small cake for the occasion.

They chanted "happy birthday, Mommy!" and showered her with maize meal.

It brought tears to her eyes.

She has raised them and put them through school selling these tomatoes and onions.

This morning, she returned to the same spot to look for another dollar. But business has not been good.

Covid-19 has not spared street vendors like her, and she has not received a dime of the government's emergency income grant.

A day of no sales means there will be no food to eat, she says.

On an average day, David says she makes N$15.

She spends this on transport, food, and saving for her children's tuition.

"If I do not make money on a particular day, I have to walk home and walk back again in the morning," she says.

DOG-EATS-DOG WORLD

The market at Okuryangava is abuzz with street vendors from all areas of Katutura, including foreigners who come to Namibia to seek greener pastures.

The area, known as Stop and Shop, also hosts container owners selling vegetables, or running shebeens and cellphone repair shops.

Competition is tough. It's a dog-eats-dog world, David says.

RISE AND SHINE

The Namibian visited David's small house at the hilly Omukwananangombe area on the outskirts of Windhoek to observe how she starts her day.

She wakes at 05h00 every day as the rooster in her yard crows.

She wakes up with a prayer, asking for guidance and strength for yet another day.

David starts her day by boiling water using wood for bathing, and making her family breakfast.

Breakfast is formula for her two-month-old granddaughter, and bread for four toddlers, two teenagers and her unemployed husband.

After breakfast, the two toddlers go to school while she drops the younger two off at a preprimary school about 15 minutes away.

Then she makes her way to the market.

The living area of her home is decorated with one of her daughters' school certificates.

Another daughter, Paulina (18), is a first-year student at the International University of Management, and sometimes helps David at the market.

Because they do not have electricity at home, Paulina says she struggles to study.

REPORT

Despite employing more than half of the working population, Namibia's informal sector is still left behind, Covid-19 has exposed.

A study conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reveals that revenue for men who own businesses in the informal sector decreased to N$2 770 per month, while women's monthly income dropped to N$1 350.53 after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Before the pandemic, businesses owned by men made about N$6 873.25 per month, and women-headed enterprises made an average revenue of N$3 254.71.

At least 51,9% of the working population in Namibia earn their livelihoods in the informal economy.

Of these people, 53,6% are women and 46,4% are men.

The UNDP report was conducted as a national diagnostic study of the informal sector in the country.

Over a 1 000 informal businesses participated in the study, which found that Covid-19 has exposed the informal sector's needs.

The need for immediate relief and protecting informal business owners and their workers was highlighted.

Before the pandemic hit Namibia, the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation in a 2016 report stated it was critical that measures are put in place to raise the productivity of informal workers and provide them with basic social protection.

Five years later, the UNDP reiterates this.

This is despite the emergency income grant (EIG) of a once-off N$750, which brought informal business owners and their workers some relief.

"It was insufficient to curtail the adverse long-term financial impacts of the pandemic on the sector," the report states.

The government's intervention of a N$8,1 billion stimulus package was channelled to well-established entities in the formal economy, while the informal sector was left with the EIG.

Informal participants and those who lost their jobs benefited from the N$562 million emergency income grant, and from temporary free water.

The report shows that more than 80% of respondents indicated they did not receive this emergency assistance package.

As a result of the lockdown, 85% stated that a lack of customers was their main challenge.

"This is followed by a lack of cash flow, shortages of supplies and raw materials, and the transport and shipping of finished goods. Low earnings, a lack of savings, and no or limited social protection led to an immediate fall in revenue during the first phase of the lockdown," the report states.

The pandemic has pushed the informal sector back into survival mode, relative poverty and unemployment, it shows.

"Other ways the pandemic has affected business operations include reduced opportunities to meet with customers due to business closures, limited access to markets, and physical distancing measures," the report states.

In the 2016 report, the labour ministry said the government should systematically introduce new information and telecommunication technologies to formalise employment and support enterprises.

The UNDP report raises the same red flag.

It suggests that informal business owners should join forces to form associations and use economies of scale for collective bargaining powers.

The agency also recommended that the Social Security Commission should develop new schemes and policies for the informal sector which would enable formalisation.

A total of 86% of the study's respondents said they need advice on how to prevent Covid-19 infection while maintaining their businesses.

The UNDP report also indicates the need for support and assistance in training and upskilling vendors.

"Not all informal business owners are illiterate, or rather, many are gradually embracing new ways of work using the internet and e-commerce infrastructure," it states.

Moreover, the report indicates there is no legal framework to support the formalisation of the informal economy in Namibia based on recommended international labour standards.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and the Namibia Trade Forum launched the second phase of the 'Buy Local, Grow Namibia' campaign last week to support and promote local producers and increase shelf space in retail outlets for locally manufactured goods.

The ministry and trade forum partnered with the United Nations office in Namibia, Team Namibia and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board for the initiative.

WALKING A TIGHTROPE

The Namibia Shebeen Association says the informal sector has been walking a tightrope to survive during the pandemic.

"We did not receive any assistance, not even from the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade," association representative Salomon Kapiya says.

He says they had a meeting with the trade ministry to ask for the local sectors's assistance, but this was to no avail.

"The ministries should support informal business, because they bring a lot to the table, including employment," Kapiya says.

Herbert Jauch, a local labour expert, says: "The informal sector's role is hardly recognised in terms of support," he says.

He says the formal sector has industrial associations to address issues, while the informal sector does not have these platforms, which is why it continues to be marginalised.