Namibia: Muller Wins Mr Ace Models Again

KICK-BOXING champion and model Delano Muller (17) won Mr Ace Models 2021 last Saturday at the Seaside Hotel at Swakopmund.

Muller won the same title last year, and also won the prize for the best costume this year.

Muller on Monday said he is proud to be part of Ace Models.

"I was excited to participate, and did my best without any expectations," he said.

Muller said he wants to inspire young people, and wants to use the platform to continue with his initiative, called 'Making sport accessible to everyone together'.

"I am passionate about this project, and I strongly believe everyone should have access to sport," he said.

Muller said: "Don't let anything distract you. Work hard and work towards your goal."

The official head judge was Daphne Voights, the director of Ace Models Namibia. Other judges included businesswomen Sharon Kruger and Estrolita Petersen, former Miss Namibia Universal 2016 ,and Mrs Universal 2016 and 2017.

Vonne Janse van Rensburg won the prize for the best dress. The director's choice winner was Shekinah de Sousa.

Best interview winner in the junior category was Zaily de Koe, and she also won in the preteen category.

Vonne Janse van Rensberg won the teen category.

De Sousa won in the senior category, Juandre Loock was crowned Mr Ace Models, and Lihestie Meiring is Mrs Ace Models.

Rune Izaaks was the junior photogenic category winner, Jahzara Loock the preteen photogenic winner, and Hayline Nuyoma won in the teen category.

De Souza won in the senior photogenic category, Juandre Loock won in the Mr Ace Models category and Janita de Jager won in the Mrs Ace Models category.

Colleen Rowntree won the Mrs Ace Model category, while the first runner-up was Meiring, and De Jager was the second runner-up.