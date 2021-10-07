Namibia: Ministry Moves to Save Dairy Industry

A TASK force set up by the agriculture ministry recommends a number of measures to save the dairy industry from collapse, including introducing quantitative controls on imported dairy products, said minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein in the National Assembly recently.

The Namibian highlighted the plight of dairy producers and the threat to 1 500 jobs in the sector, early last month.

Schlettwein said restrictions on imported dairy products were the only viable short-term measure that would safeguard and support the industry, spur production and support value chain development.

"It is a domestic measure that can be imposed, similar to what is happening in the horticultural industry through the Market Share Promotion scheme managed by the Namibia Agronomic Board," he said.

"However, this measure can only be implemented through the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade as the custodian of the Import and Export Control Act, 1994."

Schlettwein added that the intervention will have to be done in a sustainable manner that does not discriminate against importers of dairy products, in order not to attract trade retaliation by Namibia's trading partners, and not to be in violation of trade agreements.

"This intervention should not result in the end consumer paying the price but instead consumers must be the ultimate beneficiaries," he said.

The minister added that among the recommended short term measures was the implementation of a subsidy of N$2 per litre of raw milk.

This could cover the fodder and utility costs incurred by producers and stimulate reinvestment by producers to increase raw milk production, he said.

"The subsidy could further have reduced the price to the end consumers. However, due to limited funding, this proposal could not be implemented," Schlettwein said.

Namibia Agricultural Union chief executive officer Roelie Venter said the industry had requested a government subsidy of N$2 per litre as most feed is imported from South Africa, with transport constituting about 20% of the cost.

Schlettwein urged the industry to promote efficiency in their operations, be competitive and innovative to withstand future competition from foreign firms, considering the regional economic integration agenda and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Protection is a technical barrier to trade and hence should be done away with in the long run, he said.

"In the long-term, it should be noted that the ministry is working towards the finalisation of the control of the import and export of dairy products and dairy products substitutes bill," Schlettwein said.

He said the ministry's Harambee Comprehensively Coordinated and Integrated Agricultural Development Programme identifies the dairy industry value chain as an important pillar that can contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the Namibian people, as well as employment creation.

"It goes without saying that this sector is very important to the government," the minister said.

