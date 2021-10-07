Namibia: All Hands On Deck to Fight Malaria

The Ohangwena region this week launched the indoor residual spraying for preventing malaria.

The campaign was launched by governor Walde Ndevashiya and regional health director John Hango.

The region has been battling malaria over the years, with 145 cases reported in 2012. The number of new cases went up in 2017 to 5 440 before dropping in 2020 to 1 450.

Between January and September this year, Ohangwena has recorded 551 malaria cases. "Although the region did not record any death this year, malaria remains a cause of morbidity among citizens, which leads to school and work absenteeism, thus it needs collective attention," said Hango.

On his part, Ndevashiya added, to mitigate the impact of malaria, inhabitants need to cooperate with the spraying personnel. "Although indoor residual spraying is charitable, I would like to encourage everyone in the region to let the spraying team attend to his or her house without hesitation," urged Ndevashiya.

He further pleaded with both traditional and political leadership to support the spraying personnel and mobilise villagers to open their houses and mostly their sleeping rooms to be accessed by the spraying teams.

Cases in Ongwediva

Meanwhile, the Ongwediva Town Council in Oshana region also announced it will carry out a similar exercise, starting this Friday. The spraying programme will target Extension 11 and 15 and New Reception.

The three areas have reported malaria cases, according to council spokesperson Jackson Muma. "Other areas such as Extension 14, Efidi Extension 4, Sky Phase one, two and three in the town will be covered as a remedial effort," Muma said.

Muma urged residents to render the necessary support to the officials who are conducting the house-to-house spraying by ensuring there is someone at the premises every day. He further advised that the council make use of a SumiShield chemical as approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for malaria vector control in modern structures.

"The chemical shall be used in this campaign since it is effective in eliminating mosquitoes at an interval of one to three hours after landing on a wall or object with the spray residue," he said.