Namibia: Minister of Urban Engage Rundu Town Council On Water Crisis

The minister of urban and rural development, Erastus Utoni yesterday met with the leadership of the Rundu Town Council to discuss the water crisis being experienced at the town in which he ordered council to start with infrastructure auditing and deal with illegal water connection.

He also encouraged the residents including government institution and businesses to pay their municipal bills owed to Council.

Residents, including government institutions and businesses owe Rundu a combined N$ 300 million while council owes Namwater a total of N$ 124 million.

The minister also went to go visit locations such as Ndama which has been hardly hit by the water outage and Namwater's treatment plant to understand the whole water supply process at the river town.