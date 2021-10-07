Namibia: Minister of Urban Engage Rundu Town Council On Water Crisis

7 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

The minister of urban and rural development, Erastus Utoni yesterday met with the leadership of the Rundu Town Council to discuss the water crisis being experienced at the town in which he ordered council to start with infrastructure auditing and deal with illegal water connection.

He also encouraged the residents including government institution and businesses to pay their municipal bills owed to Council.

Residents, including government institutions and businesses owe Rundu a combined N$ 300 million while council owes Namwater a total of N$ 124 million.

The minister also went to go visit locations such as Ndama which has been hardly hit by the water outage and Namwater's treatment plant to understand the whole water supply process at the river town.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X