Namibia: Do Not Destroy Investments Over Pettiness - Geingob

President Hage Geingob has pleaded with Namibians not to "destroy" investment opportunities that can help the country's economy recover.

He last week addressed the media on his recent trip to the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) in New York.

"Do not destroy it over pettiness. Grab this opportunity to pull the country out," he said.

Geingob said his team worked hard to secure investments for the country through projects such as the green hydrogen plan.

The president previsouly said Namibians "talk too much" and chase investors away with their negativity.

"Democracy is new, so we talk too much," he said in August, referring to the backlash the Canadian oil and gas company ReconAfrica has been getting.

"I appeal to our business people, the press [and] politicians to pull in the same direction," Geingob pleaded.

He also referred to a potential hydroelectricity-generation project on the Kunene River, which has received fierce opposition.

THE UNGA TRIP

James Mnyupe, the presidential economic adviser and Namibia's green hydrogen commissioner, announced that Namibia was invited to the World Economic Forum, also known as the Davos Forum.

"I suspect climate will be the key theme in Davos, and Namibia has been invited for the first time. On Monday, when we came back, we were invited to a round table by the World Economic Forum. That meeting gathered over 30 companies," he said.

The meeting included Sasol, which is heading the South African green hydrogen project. South Africa wants to collaborate on Namibia's project.

National Planning Commission director general Obeth Kandjoze said various ministries visited the United States to solicit investments for the green hydrogen council the president has put together, which is chaired by Kandjoze.

The council was set up to map out the green hydrogen and ammonia industries' potential along Namibia's coastline, Kandjoze said.

He said a pilot project will be based on the work to be done, and investors have already been enticed through a request for proposals and bids put out for those interested.

"The interest is actually bulging, and we are unable to deal with all of that just because of the number of people interested . . . Just two months ago, the green hydrogen commissioner and the performance delivery unit, as well as all its members toured Lüderitz with more than 30 investors to physically go and touch, feel and inspect these areas for pilot projects and benchmarking studies that investors are really interested in doing," Kandjoze said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said 55 other investors followed virtually.

As a consequence, Germany and Namibia have signed an agreement according to which Germany pledges 40 million Euros for pilot project studies, scholarships and other related programmes.

Kandjoze said in New York they presented the work conducted by the Green Hydrogen Council to investors to solicit interest.

"There is haste in people wanting to put up the money for investments. The level of investments could be anything between US$6 billion and about US$12 billion and remember, our gross domestic product is about that number. So, the potential for us to double on the GDP through the green hydrogen and ammonia industry is phenomenal," he said.

Minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi said: "Namibia's green hydrogen project is one of our strategies to decarbonise the region and the continent and help the world to build better energy, green energy to foster better and sustainable growth."

Most of the projects will be driven by the private sector, which will approach fund managers who already have information on Namibia, he said.