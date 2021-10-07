Namibia: Namport Flirts With Private Sector for Partner

The Namibian Ports Authority is looking for a private company to operate the new N$4 billion container terminal at Walvis Bay.

This was announced by Namport's chief executive officer, Andrew Kanime, in an internal memo issued this week.

Kanime said after its inauguration in 2019, the new port has never handled the amount of containers it was expected to.

The new terminal increased the container handling capacity of the port, from the current 350 000 containers to 750 000 per year. It was constructed on 40 hectares of land, reclaimed from the sea by China Harbour Engineering Company.

Kanime attributed the decrease in the volume of containers handled at the port to various factors, including the "expansion of other ports in the region; the deployment of larger size vessels by shipping lines and the concentration of volumes by shipping lines at ports with higher productivity and port efficiencies".

He said the process of looking for a private operator is being coordinated by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board and that an expression of interest has been issued to the market "inviting potential investors to participate in the three project streams".

"As part of the initiatives to increase the volume of containers handled at the port of Walvis Bay and to increase the returns accruing from the investment in the new container terminal, consideration to have the terminal managed by a private operator is currently being explored," Kanime said.

Companies will be vetted based on their capacity to develop the volumes of cargo through the terminal, with some of them having relationships with shipping lines and the ability to determine the flow of cargo, especially trans shipments. The private operator also needs to have greater expertise in the operation of ports and the ability to increase port efficiencies, Kanime said.

Furthermore, the private operator must have "more financial resources to invest in port equipment and infrastructure which are all critical in the efficient handling of large-sized vessels".

"However, the major considerations in such an award would, inter alia, include the value to be derived from such partnership(s) as well as preservation and creation of employment,' he said.

He added that the government, however, "decided that more value may be derived for the country if the private operation of the new container terminal is combined with the process of seeking an investor for the National Single Window and the Walvis Bay Special Economic Zone (SEZ)".

"I therefore wish to emphasise that every effort will be made to preserve jobs and request that we all remain positive and lend our support to the process in whatever form we may be requested to. We will be updated on future developments as the process is rolled out," Kanime said.