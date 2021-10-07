Namibia: Education Ministry Builds Team

Keetmanshoop — Non-teaching staff from the //Kharas, Hardap, Omaheke and Khomas regions assembled in Keetmanshoop last weekend in team building exercises.

The activities involved competitions in football, netball and volleyball as a means to foster better interpersonal relationships.

The annual sports event creates a platform for staff members of the ministry's regional directorates, head office, as well as institutional workers and administrative staff in schools to come together to have fun and rejuvenate.

In a speech read on her behalf, education minister Anna Nghipondoka said the platform allows some participants to meet for the first time, others to strengthen existing relationships, and establish networking opportunities for future engagements.

She highlighted the fact that the event is an important team-building platform away from participants' working environments, where pressure and stress can be a constant challenge.

"Faced with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children, and lack of physical contact with other family members, friends, and colleagues, we must look after our mental, as well as our physical health," stressed Nghipondoka.

She said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had a major effect on people's lives, leaving them to face challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming, and cause strong emotions in adults and children.

"This national sports event is indeed helping us in accelerating and advancing our national objectives, namely that of unity and peace," said the minister.

Francois Eiman, the national executive chairperson of the education ministry's social sports club, said the focus of the event is primarily to create a platform for staff members to socialise, create work-related links and share best work practices whilst taking part in sports activities.

"The social sports club further serves as a trajectory towards staff wellness and national teambuilding exercises for non-teaching staff," said Eiman.