Ghana: PLWDs in Offinso Get Gh¢279,000 Soap Factory

Akumadan — The Australian High Commission in Ghana has handed over a soap making factory to Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

This followed the training of more than 100 PLWDs by the High Commission, as part of it programme to support the PLWDs with employable skills and an income generation project to enable them to become self-reliant.

The GH¢ 279,000, being cost of the project was funded by the High Commission through the Australian Direct Aid programme, has among others , storerooms, production hall, washrooms and mechanised water system to enhance the dignity of the beneficiaries.

The Australian High Commissioner, Mr Gregory Andrews said Tuesday that the project would provide for the wholesale production of soap to serve the needs of residents of Offinso North District, thereby supporting over 100 PLWDs to earn their livelihood.

"I am excited about the project for its role to ensuring adequate supply of soap in Akumadan and its environs to help the people practice hand washing , which is necessary in minimising the spread of COVID -19", he said.

The High Commissioner said the beneficiaries would get income from the sale of the project and improve their self-esteem for socio-economic development. He advised residents to put up good hygiene practices to prevent non-communicable diseases.

Mr Andrews thanked the Offinso North District Assembly for supplying equipment and materials to the factory, Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) and the Center of Posterity Interest Organisation (COPIO) for facilitating the smooth operation of the project.

Mrs Victoria Achiaa Adjei, the Offinso North District Co-ordinating Director (DCD), in a short address, appealed to members of the federation to uphold routine maintenance of the building and facilities to last longer adding that " I am happy the product is making impact in the local economy. "

Mr Mustapha M Yeboah, the Project Coordinator of COPIO, said that the project was the vision of GFD in the district, but lacked financial ability to prosecute it. He was grateful to the High Commission for releasing grant.

The Nifahene of Akumadan Traditional Council, Nana Kofi Nyamaa, expressed appreciation to the Australia Direct Aid programme for the funding of such a landmark project.

He implored the leaders of the GFD to be transparent and accountable in the project finances in order to attract other tourists and investors to the Offinso North District.